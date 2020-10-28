Woman dies after firefighters rescue her from South Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was rescued from a house fire in South Sacramento has died, according to fire officials.

Crews rushed to the fire on Tierra Glen Way in the early morning hours of Oct. 15.

The Sacramento Fire Department says firefighters were told a woman was trapped inside the burning house.

She was found critically injured and taken to a local hospital, according to the fire department.

On Tuesday, the fire department confirmed the unidentified woman had died from her injuries on Oct. 15.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.