Woman dies after tree limb falls on her at Davis park

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died Tuesday after a tree limb fell on her while she was at a Davis park with her child.

Davis police say the 40-year-old woman and her young child were at Slide Hill Park around 10:25 a.m. when she was injured.

Her child was not injured, police said.

Officer and firefighters responded to the park and the woman was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where police say she later died.

“The City of Davis extends its deepest sympathies to the surviving family and will work diligently to investigate this tragic accident,” Davis Mayor Gloria Partida said in a news release.

The area where the incident happened has been taped off and Davis police are investigating.

All other trees in the area will be inspected, according to police.