Woman dies from stab wound after fight in West Sacramento, police say

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department says a woman died Wednesday afternoon after a fight broke out.

Police say they received reports of a fight on Sacramento Avenue near Hardy Drive around 12:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, two women were fighting and one of them had a knife.

When officers arrived, one of the women had a stab wound and was taken to a hospital.

Police say she later died at the hospital.

The other woman was arrested after officers heard from witnesses, according to police.

Police have yet to say if the two women knew each other or what they were fighting about at the time.