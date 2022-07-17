RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday night the Rio Vista Police Department was alerted of a stolen silver Toyota RAV4 entering the city, according to a Facebook post.

Police said that the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking in San Rafael, and the woman who owned the car was dragged behind it.

Officers located the vehicle near Esperson and Drouin. The driver of the stolen vehicle then rammed into an officer’s car and fled westbound on Highway 12 out of town.

The driver went off the road several times, popping one of the Toyota’s tires. The driver continued driving on the flat tire until it was just the rim of the rear wheel. Eventually, the vehicle got stuck in a field on the north side of the SR-12 west of 113.

The driver was a 32-year-old woman from Tracy on probation for auto theft. She surrendered once her vehicle became stuck. The woman then exited without her pants so officers called the Montezuma Fire Protection District and Medic Ambulance Service to check on the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for further treatment before being booked in the Fairfield County Jail.