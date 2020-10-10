Woman drowns in Lake Tahoe, husband leaves boat with 6 kids adrift trying to save her

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman drowned in Lake Tahoe Friday evening after her husband jumped into the water trying to save her, leaving six children adrift in their boat.

According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, the family of eight were boating in the middle of the lake by Zephyr Cove around 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the unidentified woman jumped into the lake to swim but became distressed and asked for help.

The man jumped in with a life jacket to try to save her and their boat floated away with their six children on board, according to officials.

The boat was found around 9 p.m. after people heard the children yelling for help.

The children and father were found, all suffering varying degrees of hypothermia, officials said.

The woman drowned and her body was recovered shortly after, according to officials.

Tragedy on #Tahoe #drowning Female drowns man jumps in to save her has a life vest on, he suffers severe hypothermia. The boat was a drift with six kids on board in middle of Lake by Zephyr Cove. M-24 rescues and transports male & tries to resuscitate woman. pic.twitter.com/V2iR8qZaJ1 — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) October 10, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for updates.