Woman escapes after man stabs her multiple times in Stockton home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was stabbed multiple times while in the attacker’s Stockton home Wednesday morning and survived.

Stockton police say the 22-year-old woman was at 22-year-old Marcus Negrete’s home on Kimiyo Street around 11:45 a.m. when Negrete began attacking her with a knife.

She was stabbed and her arm was cut, according to police.

Police say the woman was able to get away and ran out of the house to call 911.

She was taken to a local hospital and police say her wounds were not life-threatening.

Stockton police report Negrete was arrested on suspicion of attempt homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and terrorist threats.

No other details about the attack were reported by the police department.