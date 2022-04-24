Editor’s note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect the subject’s age.

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metro Fire Department said a woman in her 50’s was extricated from a car crash Sunday night on Latrobe Road.

According to California Highway Patrol officer Rebecca Asp, the incident was a one-vehicle crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but the woman was taken to Kaiser Permanente in South Sacramento. The extent of her injuries are also unknown, however, she was conscious on her way to the hospital.