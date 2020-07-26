Woman faces animal cruelty charges after pit bull suffers burns, say officials

WARNING: CONTENT IS GRAPHIC.

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Staff at a Sacramento shelter say a brindle pit bull is on the road to recovery weeks after being burned.

But it will be some time before he’s back to his old self.

“He came into the shelter with horrific burns. It was clear that over 40% over his body had burned,” President of Teaching Everyone Animals Matter Kristin Blocher told FOX40.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Phoenix, the pit bull, was sprayed with an accelerant after getting into a scuffle with another dog.

“And we knew right away that there had been an accelerant and a blow torch involved,” Blocher said. “This one is incredibly heinous and gruesome.”

A woman now faces charges for animal cruelty and arson, according to officials.

Blocher says in recent months she’s seen horrific acts of cruelty done to animals that are now staying at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

“We have a couple of dogs in the shelter right now who were used for BB practice. We have several others over the last several months whose snouts have been wired together. They have horrible wounds” Blocher said.

While she’s now raising money to help with his medical bills, she’s putting out a message for anyone who harms an animal.

“If you absolutely can’t keep your animal bring it into the shelter or find a good rescue group. Don’t hurt an innocent animal,” Blocher said

Phoenix is expected to be at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital for up four to six weeks.

If you would like to help, you can click or tap here for Phoenix’s GoFundMe page.