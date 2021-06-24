Woman found safe in Modesto after father of her children arrested on suspicion of kidnapping

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 34-year-old Newman man was arrested in Modesto for allegedly kidnapping the mother of his three children.

Patterson Police Services said it received a missing person report Tuesday when the woman did not show up for work and had not been heard from in five days.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said 34-year-old Jose Munoz was believed to be the last person seen with her. On Wednesday, investigators with the sheriff’s department found a vehicle associated with Munoz near Church Lane and Atlantic Drive in Modesto.

An air support unit from Modesto police was sent to help the sheriff’s department and they pulled over Munoz around 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said the woman was found safe, with a “few moderate superficial injuries not requiring immediate treatment.” She was reunited with her family.

Detectives arrested Munoz on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic violence. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.