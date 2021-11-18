Woman hit, killed while crossing Turlock street

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was hit and killed Wednesday as she was walking across a street in Turlock.

Just before 5 p.m., a GMC Sierra was traveling north on Lander Avenue when the driver struck a woman in the crosswalk just past Bernell Avenue, Turlock police said.

Officers said when they found the 66-year-old woman, she had life-threatening injuries and was being treated by an off-duty nurse who happened to be in the area.

The woman was later taken to a hospital where she died. Her identity has not been released.

Police reported the driver of the GMC stayed at the scene and the pickup truck was later towed for evidence.

Turlock police closed off the area for nearly three hours to investigate the crash.

At this point, investigators said they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call Officer Martin Marquez at 209-668-5550, extension 6761. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.