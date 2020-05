STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Stockton.

A woman was found dead between East Main Street and Farmington Road on South Gillis Road, according to authorities.

The victim has only been described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s.

At this time, her cause of death is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and people are asked to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story.

A Hispanic female, 30’s, victim of a homicide found in the area of Gillis Road in Stockton. Detectives have been called out. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/so1ZcVX4lr — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) May 29, 2020