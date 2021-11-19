Woman in Modesto found dead at her apartment, sheriff’s office arrests boyfriend

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man is accused of killing his girlfriend, after deputies in Tulare County found a car registered to her address on Friday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the sheriff’s office in Tulare County contacted them and asked for a security check at the Modesto address, believing there could be a person dead at the home.

Deputies went to a home near Canal and South Santa Cruz streets, but there was no answer when they knocked at the door. They then went inside and found 31-year-old Kimberly Hauersperger, who was fatally shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the home was a shared apartment between Ring and Hauersperger.

Tulare County deputies said they arrested 39-year-old Joseph Ring and turned him over to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked on suspicion of homicide.