Woman, infant shot in Merced; parolee arrested

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — A parolee was charged with attempted murder Thursday after police said he shot a woman and her infant daughter in Merced.

Merced police said just after 1 p.m., they learned of a shooting near the intersection of R Street and West Olive Avenue.

Officers soon met with the shooting victims, a 22-year-old woman and her 11-month-old baby, in the nearby Lowe’s parking lot. Merced police reported the mother had been shot in the leg, while her daughter was shot in the head.

Both of their injuries were minor and they were taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as 21-year-old Charles Jasper, who police said was later arrested by Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers. He was booked into the Merced County Jail, where he faces multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide, gang enhancements, being a felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at a motor vehicle.

Anyone with more information about the shooting has been asked to contact Detective Odom by calling 209-388-7814 or emailing odoms@cityofmerced.org.