SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 44-year-old Darnell Erby as a suspect in a gruesome killing that happened on July 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, the killing happened at a North Highlands home on Field Street near Poplar Boulevard. The victim was identified as 77-year-old Pamela Garrett May.

The sheriff’s office said her body had been “dismembered beyond recognition,” and that the coroner had to identify her.

Erby, from Sacramento, was arrested the same day as the killing, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide and is being held without bail.

The sheriff’s office said there are no other suspects and that no other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.