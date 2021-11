SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in midtown Sacramento early Monday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department said they received the call around 2:45 a.m.

The woman was hit near J and 29th streets, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police said there is no vehicle description available.

