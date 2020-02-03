Woman, boy seriously injured in Woodland shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) -- A woman and a boy were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday evening in Woodland, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Gunfire echoed across a quiet Woodland neighborhood, interrupting Floyd Cox’s Super Bowl Sunday at home. There had been a shooting just behind his house at a fourplex on Walnut Street.

“I mean, just sitting in the house it’s fearful now that you know gunshots will come in,” Cox told FOX40 on Monday.

Neighbors said a family was hosting a barbecue when someone drove down their back alley and started firing just before 10 p.m.

The bullets hit a young boy and a woman who were both rushed to UC Davis Medical Center.

“This has always been a nice, quiet neighborhood and now this happens, it’s not good,” said neighbor Ava Bilak-Duzan.

Investigators are looking for the person responsible but have yet to identify a suspect.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance and trying to figure out why someone would do this.

“We have thousands and thousands of community residents that can be those eyes and ears for us,” said Woodland Police Sgt. Dallas Hyde. “There’s somebody out there that has information about this. We are urging them to come forward and give us that information.”

As police investigate, some neighbors are worried about their safety. Less than a month ago, just a few blocks away, someone shot and killed a 20-year-old man.

“Woodland is just getting crazy. There’s been several shootings in this area alone,” Cox said.

Police say they are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood to ease some worries.

“I just want it to stop,” Cox said.

Police do not know whether the crime was gang-related.

If you have any information, please call the Woodland police.

