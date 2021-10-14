Woman meets off-duty officers who saved her life after 2019 Folsom car crash

MATHER, Calif. (KTXL) – Thursday was the first time Cal OES worker Sahana Sarkar met the two officers responsible for saving her life nearly three years ago.

Sarkar’s heart stopped beating following a catastrophic car crash in the rain.

Rancho Cordova police officer Jaie Sacco was driving behind Sarkar and saw her car hydroplane before colliding with another vehicle.

Sarkar was ejected from her car on impact.

“I just remember thinking, oh no. Like, this is bad,” Sacco recalled.

After finding no pulse on Sarkar, Sacco began CPR.

“I didn’t think you were alive. I mean, I didn’t,” Sacco told Sarkar.

“I just pulled over and I ran,” said Elk Grove police officer Jennifer McCue who helped stabilize Sarkar while Sacco continued CPR. “We just got to work. It was very scary. I’ve been in law enforcement 20 years and that was probably one of the hardest things I’ve seen.”

They continued with CPR for several minutes and didn’t stop.

Suddenly, Sarkar’s heart began to beat again.

“I want to say thank you. That’s how my parents raised me is to always say thank you to good things that happen to you. I’m really happy to be able to do that,” Sarkar said.

Her family is forever grateful to the officers.

“We give birth to her, daughter. But you give the life. And I really say it from my heart, thank you,” Sarkar’s father said.

After sharing such a harrowing experience, the three said they’re linked for life and will share a friendship forever.