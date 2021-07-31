Woman missing in Stockton Deep Water Shipping Channel after boat reportedly capsized

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman who was lost in the Stockton Deep Water Shipping Channel after the boat she was on reportedly capsized Friday.

It happened near Mandeville Island and officials said a man and a woman were onboard.

Boat crews were able to rescue the man and take him to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman has yet to be found. On Saturday, deputies asked boaters in the area to keep their speed to no-wake levels while the search continues.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is helping the search with unmanned underwater equipment.

No information was released on what caused the boat to capsize.

This story is developing.