Woman pays it forward after glass door shattered at Stockton nonprofit that helped her years earlier

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Earlier this week, while Alicia Perry was following San Joaquin County guidelines to shelter in place, the glass door to her Stockton nonprofit was shattered.

“It looked like someone had shot out the glass,” Perry told FOX40 on Thursday. “Someone shot at it with a BB and we did not find out about that until the glass was replaced.”

Perry runs the Three Seeds Organization, an agency that provides those in need with everything from diapers to educational opportunities.

The money for a new door was going to mean less money to help the community.

“I was mad,” Perry said.

Then Perry got a phone call.

“She was like, ‘I know I haven’t been around for a while and I want to help because you guys were there for me,’” Perry recalled.

On the line was a former client who needed Three Seeds years ago during what Perry said was a domestic violence situation.

FOX40 interviewed that former client over the phone, altering her voice as she wanted to remain anonymous.

“I actually saw it on Facebook and I figured, you know what, it’s my time to pay it forward,” the woman explained. “She helped me. It’s my turn to return the favor.”

The favor involved fully paying to replace the glass on the door.

“I was feeling kind of down especially with the shelter in place,” Perry said. “This has helped out a lot.”

During this current pandemic, with many people losing their job, donations to the Three Seeds Organization just have not been what they used to be. If you would like to donate, you can click or tap here.