SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman on campus at Cosumnes River College.

The incident happened Monday afternoon. Police said a man on a bicycle began talking to two students near the Bruceville Road entrance. He then reportedly touched one of the women inappropriately and rode away, going northeast toward the Light Rail Station.

He is described as being 24 to 27 years old, about 5 feet and 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with no logo.

Police said he was riding a light-blue cruiser bike at the time.