Woman rescued after 20-foot fall from Foresthill Bridge

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman fell roughly 20 feet after climbing onto a girder on the Foresthill Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a young Elk Grove couple had seen TikTok videos of people trespassing under the bridge and decided to do the same. Before the woman fell the couple took photos, one of which shows the woman sitting underneath the bridge with her feet dangling.

(Photo by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

The fire department said it worked with Cal Fire to rescue the woman.

Photos of the rescue show first responders wheeling a stretcher away from the canyon beneath the bridge. The sheriff’s office says the woman will survive her injuries.

Over the span of two weeks in April, the sheriff’s office said it handed out roughly 25 citations to people trespassing along the catwalk of the bridge.

The sheriff’s office said, as a result, it would be stepping up patrols in the area.

“These warnings are going to turn into consequences if people continue to think that they can go out to the Foresthill Bridge and trespass onto the catwalk and put themselves in danger,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Angela Musallam.

The Foresthill Bridge is the fourth highest bridge in the U.S. at 730 feet above the north fork of the American River.