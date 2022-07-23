Courtesy of Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was rescued on Thursday by CAL FIRE after her vehicle was found in a dry creek bed by a research team, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had driven off of an embankment at 2 a.m. on Thursday near Bagsby, about 17 miles north of Mariposa, according to the sheriff’s office.

The research group discovered the woman inside of the vehicle and the group was able to find cell service and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s said that CAL FIRE, CHP, Mercy Ambulance, the sheriff’s office and search and rescue responded to the call.

The vehicle was found to be 200-250 feet over the bank, according to the sheriff’s office, and a CAL FIRE helicopter was used to lift the woman out.

The Sheriff’s Office said that she was then transported by helicopter to a valley hospital.