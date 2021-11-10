Woman says Amazon hasn’t been helpful after driver hit their driveway gate

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amazon driver was caught on video hitting the driveway gate of a San Joaquin County family.

It happened nearly two months ago, and the family said they have been given the run-around by the company when it comes to fixing the more than $10,000 in damage.

“I am looking at the Amazon vehicle pulling up and charging my gate, and the gate you can see slamming open,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified. “I was pretty shocked. The sound of it was pretty alarming.”

The woman believes the driver may have accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

“Not sure what he was trying to do — I don’t know why you would ram your truck into someone’s gate,” the woman said. “When the gate was hit, everything snapped off.”

The quick slam cost around $13,000 in damage. Now, her family needs a bike lock to keep the gate closed and their animals safely inside.

“We have contacted them numerous times telling them not to enter our property,” she said.

She said her family has been in contact with Amazon but there has been no real help.

“We have contacted Amazon, and we have gotten the runaround. The standard, ‘We are so sorry. We didn’t mean for that to happen. We are going to look into it. We’ll get back to you; we’ll get back to you. We’ll get back to you. We’ll get back to you. We’ll get back to you,’” she said.

FOX40 reached out to Amazon who provided a statement.

We continue to work with the customer to make this right, and apologize for any inconvenience the situation caused. Amazon

After weeks and nearly months without a resolution, an ending to it all is what the woman said she wants.

“I just want it fixed because I can’t have a bike lock on my gate for the rest of my life,” she said.

Along with the statement that from the Amazon spokesperson, they also told FOX40 that they would reach out to the family tomorrow for resolution.

Though, the woman said she’s not hopeful.