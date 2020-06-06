Woman says Sacramento police shot her with rubber bullet, leaving her blind in one eye

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Sacramento last Friday said she is blind in one eye after being hit in the face with a rubber bullet.

Shantania Love and her attorney said it was fired by law enforcement.

Love said she was among a group of protesters holding their hands in the air and peacefully chanting “hands up, don’t shoot” on a freeway overpass near 12th Avenue and 30th Street when law enforcement opened fire, hitting her in the eye.

She said she never heard any orders to disperse.

Love said she had surgery this week and doctors told her there is a 99% chance she will never see out of her eye again.

Love and her attorney plan to hold a press conference in front of the Sacramento Police Department’s headquarters on Franklin Boulevard Monday morning where they will announce their legal steps moving forward.