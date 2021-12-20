Woman steals packages meant for children’s toy drive from Sacramento County home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County resident said a porch pirate stole packages from their home that were intended for charity.

“To me, it was a lot of gall and audacity to do that. I mean, didn’t even attempt to cover her face or anything. So, maybe she’s used to getting away with things like this and I hope that eventually she’s caught,” resident LaShonne Joe said.

Home surveillance video captured a woman on the front porch of Joe’s home along Sugar Bush Circle near Gerber Road stealing packages early Saturday morning. Joe and her husband were in San Diego at the time.

“She doesn’t know what’s in those packages. That definitely was for charity. But she can be taking food out of people’s mouths that actually really need it,” Joe said.

Joe said the stolen packages were mostly gifts she purchased for children in need as part of a holiday toy drive for her work at UC Davis. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, saying they take these crimes seriously.

Joe said after living in the neighborhood for more than a year, this was the first incident where someone stole something of hers.

“I think that she should know that one day somebody is going to catch her, and what she’s doing is really harming people that are in need,” Joe said.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the woman is asked to call the sheriff’s office.