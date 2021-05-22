Woman suspected of lighting fires in Loma Rica

LOMA RICA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman suspected of lighting fires was arrested this week by Cal Fire.

Officials say the woman was seen on Wednesday wearing all black clothing and starting fires along Scott Grant Road in Loma Rica.

Firefighters spotted someone who fit the description running away as they were responding, according to investigators.

Eleven fires were found on a property on Scott Grant Road, north of Marysville Road, and two more were found outside the property, Cal Fire said.

The woman, later identified by investigators as Julie Stewart, was arrested for arson and booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Increasingly dry conditions across most of the state has officials bracing for another busy fire season.