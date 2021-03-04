Woman turns herself in for DUI, shoplifting while intoxicated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While a suspected intoxicated driver attempted to turn herself in Thursday, she drove over a parking block in the front of the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol office.

The 23-year-old woman wanted to turn herself in for shoplifting and DUI. But the CHP says because of how intoxicated she was she struggled to park correctly.

They documented the strange parking job in a photo posted to Facebook.

She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

“As strange as this was, and as much as we say on this Facebook page that there is absolutely no excuse to drive while impaired, this individual at least realized that she was doing something dangerous and turned herself in before she hurt herself or somebody else. Please do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are impaired!” the CHP South Sacramento Facebook post read.