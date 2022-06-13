SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Just three months ago, Ariel Ampania-Pittman married Keenan, the love of her life, with their three daughters, Kaylani, Londyn and Raelynn, by their side.

That same month, she celebrated turning 30.

“I just still can’t believe that she’s not here with us anymore,” Anthony Ampania, Ariel’s dad, said. “From the day that she was born, she’s had an impact on my life, the life of her mom, her brothers, cousins.”

On Sunday, after getting off the phone with her dad, Ampania-Pittman headed to Folsom Lake to have some fun with her family. They say Ariel, her youngest daughter and a friend got on a jet ski, but they were thrown off as they made a turn.

State Park authorities said a good Samaritan helped them get to the launch ramp but that Ariel lost consciousness along the way.

Deputies did CPR, but Ariel didn’t make it and died at the hospital.

They say she drowned, despite wearing a safety vest, and that alcohol was not involved.

“What a beautiful young lady she is. How compassionate and caring she is, and it’s really hard to say that in the present tense, knowing,” Ampania said. “She’ll always live within our hearts.”

Ampania said his daughter was the most loving and thoughtful person, as he showed FOX40 the last gifts she gave him.

“She was irreplaceable,” Dustin Ampania, Ariel’s brother, said. “Can’t envision life without her here. You expect the next time you guys get together, she’ll be there. Cause every time we go to a function together, like I seek her out because she just has this sense of humor that connects with you, connects with people.”

“She was so funny. She was always making us laugh, just the kindest person,” Danielle Steers, Ariel’s cousin, said.

“What’s most important is that they continue her legacy,” Ampania said. “She was a special — I call her a little girl but she was a young woman. But she was still my baby.”

Ampania-Pittman’s family released a statement on her passing.

“Ariel Ampania Pittman

March 15th, 1992 ~ June 12th, 2022



We are devastated to announce the tragic loss of Ariel Ampania Pittman. A beautiful life cut short, Ariel passed away on Sunday, June 12th at 4:13pm. She was surrounded by a room full of loved ones.



Three short months ago, she married the love of her life, Keenan, with whom she created three amazing, beautiful daughters. Shortly after we celebrated her 30th birthday. Her life was just beginning.



A beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, the blessings of her memory live on. Her presence lifted a room and her laughter lightened our hearts. Her courage and commitment to the well-being of those around her provided a small glimpse of the love and compassion in her heart. She was selfless and unconditional to those she loved.



While we mourn her loss, we know that her radiant spirit created a legacy of love, kindness, and gratitude that will live forever in all of those she leaves behind. She is survived by her lovely daughters Kaylani, Londyn and Raelynn and her husband Keenan Pittman.



You will always be in our hearts, Ariel. We love you so much.



We ask you to respect our family’s privacy at this time. Details on her celebration of life will be announced soon. ”

A GoFundMe page was made to help the family.