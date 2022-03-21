STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The stepmother of a Stockton toddler who was murdered almost five years ago has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

The child’s mother told FOX40 Monday their family will never be the same.

Tears, anger and profound sadness filled the courtroom as family members read victim impact statements calling Chalsey Maynard a monster for what she did to 2-year-old Jackson “Jax” Love.

Love was murdered in July 2017 in Stockton by Maynard.

“That she took such a beautiful boy from this family that loved him so much and her actions will never be forgiven. I know it’s in the Bible to forgive but I can’t forgive what she did to my son. He was only two,” explained Love’s mother, Brittany Gonzales.

Court documents show Maynard confessed to detectives what happened to Love. The reason Love suffered from significant injuries was because Maynard threw the toddler up in the air and let him fall.

The autopsy report revealed the little boy, who weighed just 30 pounds at the time of his death, suffered severe traumatic brain and spine injuries and had contusions all over his body.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom Monday as the judge approved the plea agreement that Maynard will serve 26 years in prison.

Family of both Love and Maynard were present in court for the emotional end of the case.

Maynard sat and looked straight ahead not appearing to show much emotion as Love’s family members read their statements.

The family expressed their love, their sadness for all the memories that were stolen from them, and told the judge their lives will forever be changed and their family will never be whole after what Maynard did.

Gonzales said she’s glad the process is over but said 26 years isn’t enough time for the lifetime that was stolen from Love.

“We lost all the hopes and dreams that he would have been,” Gonzales said through tears. “I won’t be able to take him to his first A’s game. I won’t take him to his first Raiders game. I won’t see him get married, go to college, I won’t see him do any of that,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales is pregnant with another little boy and she said she’s heartbroken her son will only know his big brother through pictures and video.