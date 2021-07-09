Woman with amnesia found in Davis identified as missing person from LA

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman in Davis suffering from amnesia has been identified by authorities as a missing person from Southern California.

On May 30, a woman was found wandering through a Davis cul-de-sac and into the backyard on the other side of a fence.

Kurt Snipes told FOX40 he found the woman in his yard.

“She, like I said, couldn’t tell me where she was trying to get to other than out there pointing to the west beyond the back fence,” Snipes explained.

Authorities soon discovered the woman could not identify herself and transported her to an area care facility, hoping someone would soon recognize her.

According to officials, detectives received a tip regarding the woman’s identity Friday and, after following up on the information provided, were able to confirm the woman was a 46-year-old who had been reported missing from the Los Angeles area.

The woman is said to be in “good physical health” and is still currently under the care of medical professionals.

No further information about her identity has been released.