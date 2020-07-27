Woman with dementia not allowed to have visitors due to Marysville hospital’s policy, says family

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sutter County woman says staff at a local hospital are preventing family from visiting their 73-year-old mother who was recently admitted after collapsing.

Courtney Smith says her mother has dementia and and is currently at Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville.

Right now, the hospital does have restrictions on allowing visitors inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On Thursday the 16th, she collapsed on me at home,” Smith told FOX40. “I had to help resuscitate her. My brother called the paramedics.”

It’s been 10 days since Smith’s mother was rushed by ambulance to the hospital.

“Basically, she was in complete renal failure. Her kidney functions were only at 8%,” Smith said.

Smith says her mother, who she did not want to identify, requires a care person at all times because of her dementia.

“She can’t see a comforting face like my brother’s or mine to help her understand where she’s at,” Smith explained. “My mother has two times during her hospital stay been end-of-life.”

According to hospital’s website, they are restricting all visitors inside the facility with the exception of pediatrics, labor and delivery and for a patient who is experiencing end-of-life or someone who needs assistance.

“We just haven’t been getting calls. A couple of times they told us they would call us after treatment, and we’d get a call 12 hours later,” said Courtney’s brother, Adam Smith.

COVID-19 safety concerns forced hospitals all across the country to restrict visitor access inside hospitals.

But now, Courtney and Adam Smith say the hospital should follow their own policy, allowing them to visit their mother who needs a care person by her side 24 hours a day.

“We would like to be her advocates, personally there, one of us. We both don’t have to be there,” Courtney Smith said. “But that’s what we’re fighting for.”

Adventist Health and Rideout issued a statement about their visiting policy.

Thank you for the opportunity to share our visiting policy and practice with you. We would love nothing more than for all families to have their loved ones with them during their hospital stay. We know how important it is from so many perspectives, including the healing that occurs when you are surrounded by those who love you. In these COVID-19 times, however, and especially with the uptick in hospitalizations we are experiencing, we are continuing with our policy to restrict visitors. This policy is to protect patients and staff from the risk of exposure to and transmission of the virus. Because, however, we understand how difficult this is for our patients and their families, we work very hard to establish scheduled video visits with each family and to keep families informed of any changes in their loved-one’s condition. Recognizing that many patients have special circumstances, however, we also make exceptions for in-person visits on a cases by case basis. This is particularly true for patients who are at the end of their life. Adventist Health and Rideout

According to the family, Adam Smith was allowed to visit only once during his mother’s hospital stay.