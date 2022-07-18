HUGHSON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a woman’s body found face-down in the water along a canal bank on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found around 8 a.m. in Hughson, a city about ten miles southeast of Modesto, near the intersection of E Hatch Road and Tully Road.

The sheriff’s office said the person was a Hispanic adult woman with short, light brown hair and approximately in her late fifties or early sixties.

Investigators are working to identify the body as well as determine how she died.