Woman's boyfriend arrested for homicide after she was found dead in Rancho Cordova home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested the 26-year-old boyfriend of a woman who was found dead Wednesday in a Rancho Cordova home.

Mike Hastie said Brynelson was his next-door neighbor of more than a year.

“Always off, like something never was ... I wasn't sure if it was a mental thing or, you know, some type of illness," Hastie said.

He said he never imagined Sacramento County sheriff's investigators would arrest Brynelson for the homicide of his live-in girlfriend.

Trouble began when Brynelson dialed 911 late Wednesday afternoon. He told investigators his girlfriend became unresponsive after having been in a physical altercation earlier in the day.

“The only thing I heard was him scream f*** real loud,” Hastie said. “I was kind of like, ‘What's going on over there?’”

Before cops arrived at the home on Manzanola Way, Hastie said his surveillance video captured Brynelson without a shirt and bloodied knocking on his side door. Hastie did not answer and Brynelson walked away.

"A male had called and stated that his girlfriend was unresponsive after having been in a fight earlier that day,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Once deputies arrived, Hastie witnessed what happened next.

"They had him in handcuffs in the driveway. He had blood on his nose and his face and looks like blood on his hands,” he told FOX40.

“The only thing he said to the officers was, ‘She still has a pulse.’"

The woman, who has only been described as being in her 50s, had signs of trauma on her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

But following a night of questioning, Sgt. Deterding said investigators “determined he, in fact, had injuries consistent with having been involved in some type of physical altercation himself.”

Detectives say Brynelson is suspected of killing her.

The victim's identity has not been released yet. Officials say they are trying to locate her adult son, who is away at college.

At this time, no information on the motive has been released. Brynelson has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

