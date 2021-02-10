Woman’s loved ones demand answers after Nevada County deputy fatally shoots her in front of her children

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been nearly a week since a woman was killed by a Nevada County deputy.

The family of Sage Crawford says they are not receiving any information as to why the 33-year-old mother was killed.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting. On Wednesday, they said they were still interviewing people about the incident and gathering background information.

But the family said they can’t wait any longer.

Loved ones brought flowers and candles to the site where Crawford was shot.

“She loved her children,” said Leia Schenk, with the nonprofit Empact. “She took the best care of her children that she was able to do.”

Through Schenk as their representative, the family said they have more questions than answers at this point.

“Sage did not deserve to be gunned down in front of her children, which is an image they will never forget,” Schenk said.

It was at the same site last week the Nevada County DA’s Office says dispatchers received calls of a woman walking in the middle of Alta Sierra Drive with two children. One caller said Crawford may have been intoxicated and was behaving erratically.

Two Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrived near Names Drive and Alta Sierra Drive. The DA’s office says Crawford had a knife on her and a few minutes later, one of the deputies opened fire.

Crawford later died.

No matter the circumstances, the family representative said Crawford did not deserve to die.

“Why didn’t you shoot her in the leg? Why didn’t you shoot her in the arm?” Schenk said. “Why did you shoot to kill?”

She said Crawford was in an unsafe situation and was trying to get her kids to a safe location.

“Because she had to leave so quickly, she left the children’s jacket where they were staying,” Schenk explained. “That is why she knocked on the neighbor’s door to ask for money to get the kids a jacket. Instead of giving the jacket off the backs, they called the police on her.”

Schenk said Crawford lived in the area since last year and moved from Oregon because she wanted a country life to raise her kids.

But now, the family is forced to fill in the missing pieces to what happened.

“We are not going to blame Sage for her own death,” Schenk said.

The family is asking for the deputies’ dashcam video to be released right away. The DA’s office says they do have two dashcams that captured most of the incident. They told FOX40 they are working to connect the audio with video and they hope to release the video early next week.