STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is calling for a Stockton police officer to be prosecuted after she claims he coerced her and a friend into sex.

This is at least the third complaint on record about the police officer, who has been on leave during an internal investigation.

“An officer had met up with me at a hotel, came in uniform,” said a woman referred to by her lawyer as ‘Jane Doe 2’. She is one of three women who says she was pressured into sex with Stockton police officer Nicolas Bloed.

“He asked me to get on the bed, took pictures of me, had sex with me,” Doe 2 said.

In a claim filed against the city of Stockton, the woman says she rented a room at a Motel 6 in February as a favor to her friend — known in court documents as Jane Doe 3. Jane Doe 3 claims Officer Bloed wanted to meet her at the motel room, but she was afraid to be alone with him.

When he arrived at the motel, Jane Doe 2 was there along with her friend, Jane Doe 3.

They say Bloed was caught off guard and raped Doe 2. Both women said they reported the incidents to police in early April.

“It’s overwhelming. I don’t know which officer to trust if I was in trouble,” Jane Doe 2 said.

Sgt. Nicolas Bloed has been on leave since May 1 while the Stockton Police Department investigates.

At least one other woman has come forward making similar allegations against Bloed, alleging he used his position as a police officer to sexually assault her beginning in October of last year.

An attorney for the three women, Daniel Gilleon, said the officer should be prosecuted.

“For a sergeant to be acting as egregiously as this one, it means he’s been doing it a long, long time,” Gilleon said.

The Stockton Police Department said their investigation is ongoing. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said they are awaiting the results of the police internal investigation.