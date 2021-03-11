Women with kids priced out of the housing market

Five years ago, the McKinsey Global Institute said California is two million units short of what’s needed to put a roof over the heads of residents in need of something affordable.

Since then, the problem had only gotten worse, and then the pandemic happened.

Women and children are bearing the brunt of the unwelcome mat this scenario seems to be putting out for those who need reliable shelter that isn’t exorbitantly priced.

To learn more about the fight to find solutions, Sonseeahray spoke to Lorraine Larson, the executive director of Nevada County Habitat for Humanity, on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.

The Priced Out: Women, Children and Housing Town Hall will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday.