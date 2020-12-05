Woodbridge community unites to fundraise for 11-year-old student’s funeral expenses

Warning: This news story mentions suicide involving a child.

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (KTXL) — Uniting after tragedy, members of the Woodbridge community in San Joaquin County are organizing a fundraiser to help pay for an 11-year-old’s funeral expenses.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with deputies currently investigating the circumstances.

“Anything, especially in these times that we’re living in right now will help. Nobody prepares for this at all,” Felicia Ramirez of Car Clubs Unite told FOX40.

The boy’s death has left many families heartbroken.

The child has been identified as Adan Llanos by the San Joaquin County coroner’s office.

“Terrified. I feel terrified that there’s just really no words for that to be that age for that to happen,” Ramirez said.

The tragedy has also moved members of Car Clubs Unite to help the Llanos family.

“We talked about it and we’ve helped people many times before, so that was just a given that was just gonna happen regardless,” Ramirez continued.

As FOX40 reported Wednesday, investigators with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the boy had shot himself at the family’s home. Adan’s sister was attending class virtually when the incident took place.

Deputies said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing.

Ramirez’s 13-year-old daughter, Valicia, knew the Woodbridge Elementary student.

“He was very nice, sweet, generous, always had jokes up his sleeve. It was really funny,” she recounted.

Now, the community is working to keep Adan’s charming spirit alive.

Felicia’s club will be hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Last year, club members helped to pay off children’s lunch debt at the school.

Felicia says the support so far is overwhelming: “So when people offer, that it’s just like, it makes your heart smile. It’s very touching.”

The memory of who Adan was — his laughter, his friendships, his life — will remain with the people who now keep him in their hearts, including Valicia.

“(He) always had a bright smile on his face. He just brought joy to other people,” she said.

The event is set for this Sunday at Salas Park in Lodi, from 1 to 5 p.m.