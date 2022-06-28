WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A male was cited by the Woodland Police Department for allegedly lighting up aerial fireworks Monday night.

Just before midnight, police said they spotted the fireworks nearby West Beamer Street and North Ashley Avenue.

(Photo by Woodland Police Department)

Police said officers identified the suspect after he was attempting to extinguish a small fire that was caused by lighting off a roman candle.

According to photos shared on the Woodland Police Department Facebook page, the fire burned grass nearby a house.

Officers issued the person a citation worth $1,000 and released him from the scene, police said.