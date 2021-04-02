Woodland homeowner scares off attempted intruder with Ring camera

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A homeowner in Woodland used her Ring camera to scare off an attempted intruder Friday morning, police said.

According to Woodland police, the man in the video tried to enter a woman’s home through a side door but failed because it was locked.

He then tried to use the front door, but the woman used her Ring camera to scream at the man and scare him away.

Officers went to the home on Wildwood Way near West Cross Street around 11:30 a.m. to search for the attempted intruder but didn’t find anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-666-2411.