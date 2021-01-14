Woodland man arrested following multiple work vehicle burglaries in Dixon

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested after stolen items from multiple vehicles were recovered from his house, police in Dixon said.

Police say they received reports of burglaries on Fountain Way and Hansen Court on Jan. 10, with work vehicles being targeted. Over $10,000 worth of property had been stolen, authorities said.

Police and others were able to find surveillance video of the man and his vehicle, then located them in Woodland.

The suspect was discovered to have violated his parole out of Yolo County, and his house was searched, police said.

Rafael Alcantar-Cardenas, 29, was then arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including burglary and grand theft.