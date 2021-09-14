Woodland man arrested for threatening to commit mass shooting at local mosque

The front of the Woodland Muslim Mosque & Islamic Center in a photo provided by the Woodland Police Department.

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A Woodland man was arrested after police said he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a local mosque.

Woodland police said they were contacted Monday by members of the Woodland Muslim Mosque & Islamic Center on North Street about a man who was sending them threatening messages on Facebook.

On its website, the mosque says it is “a community center, an educational institution and a place of spiritual uplifting and personal development.”

According to police, 23-year-old Abdul Rehman Khalid sent messages saying he had a firearm and ammunition that he was going to use to kill everyone at the mosque.

In response, the mosque was closed and police launched an investigation.

Khalid has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and committing a hate crime.