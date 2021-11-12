Woodland man ejected from lawn mower in crash, dies from his injuries

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died Thursday afternoon in rural Yolo County when a vehicle crashed into a lawn mower.

California Highway Patrol Officer Rodney Fitzhugh said around 3:10 p.m., a 58-year-old Woodland man was riding a lawn mower down County Road 97, near Highway 16 and west of Woodland.

A Nissan heading in the same direction on the county road crashed into the lawn mower, Fitzhugh reported.

The man was ejected from the lawn mower and first responders later declared him dead at the scene. His identity has not been reported.

The woman driving the Nissan was uninjured.

County Road 97 was closed in the area for roughly four hours as investigators looked over the scene.

While investigators believe neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the deadly crash, Fitzhugh said they do not know why the Nissan was unable to stop before hitting the lawn mower.