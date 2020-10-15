Woodland nursing facility faces another COVID-19 outbreak

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County announced Wednesday that a coronavirus outbreak occurred at a nursing facility in Woodland.

Fourteen residents and four staff members at Alderson Convalescent Hospital were confirmed to have COVID-19.

“Residents and facility staff were tested for COVID-19 on multiple days, including October 1 and 8, and for the duration of the outbreak will be tested every week,” said the county in a press release.

Those who have tested positive were isolated and other staff and residents will be monitored for symptoms. The family of residents have also been notified of the outbreak.

According to the county, it’s not the first outbreak at the facility. They had an outbreak in early July, when it was reported that they had 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases between residents and staff.

No deaths have been reported for the current outbreak at the facility.

Yolo County has had at least two other facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

A deadly outbreak at a different Woodland facility, Stollwood Convalescent Hospital, eventually led the CEO to ask the state for permission to shut down, which it received.