Woodland nursing facility reports 64 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — There are now 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths at a nursing home in Woodland.

A press release from the Yolo County Administrator’s Office said Tuesday 31 residents and 33 staff members at the Stollwood Convalescent Hospital on Woodland Avenue have tested positive for the virus.

All of the people who died were residents at the facility.

“The loss of life associated with this outbreak is a devastating moment for our community,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer, Dr. Ron Chapman. “We must acknowledge the suffering of family and friends at this time, who not only lost a loved one, but were unable to be at that individual’s bedside due to the risk of exposure to illness. This fear and uncertainty continues for those that are battling COVID-19 and must remain in isolation. Yet, in the midst of this outbreak, heroic work is occurring to care for and respond to the needs of staff, residents and families at the facility.”

The California Department of Public Health says six of the staff members who became infected live outside Yolo County.

The county first announced the outbreak on April 13.

Tuesday’s press release states all of the people infected are now isolated and the nursing home says residents and staff are being closely monitored.

The release also reported that a resident at the Californian Assisted Living and Dementia Care facility in Woodland was tested positive for the virus and transferred to Stollwood.

“This resident was transferred to Stollwood since Stollwood already had resources in place and had implemented care plans and infection control measures for COVID 19 patients,” according to the release.

The release says the virus has not spread to other Californian Assisted Living and Dementia Care residents or staff.

Stollwood staff are screened for symptoms and their temperatures are taken before and after their shifts, according to the release. They have also been given personal protective equipment.

With some staff members falling ill, health care workers from within the county and outside of the county have been brought in to help care for residents at the nursing facility.