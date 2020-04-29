Woodland nursing facility reports 66 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — There are now 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths at the Stollwood Convalescent Hospital in Woodland, according to Yolo County health officials.

The total number of deaths has nearly doubled in a week.

The home located at St. John’s Village on Woodland Avenue reported 32 residents and 34 staff have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak was reported on April 13.

The Yolo County Health Department is working closely with the facility to step up safety precautions. Staff members are screened for symptoms and temperatures are taken before and after every shift.

