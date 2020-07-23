Woodland nursing facility to close after state approval

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — As the coronavirus continues to change and take lives, the long-term effects on businesses’ bottom lines are beginning to be seen.

In a post on its website, the CEO of Stollwood Convalescent Hospital at St. John’s Village in Woodland said the death toll and pandemic has been too much.

St. John’s has conducted a thorough financial analysis of maintaining Stollwood under current conditions and determined it would operate at a significant monthly loss with no assurance that admissions would increase. Stollwood Nursing Facility

Since news began to spread about the outbreak at the facility back in April, 66 cases have been reported, 17 of them ending in death.

Stollwood says it plans on closing by the end of September, a decision approved by the California Department of Public Health.

When asked about what that approval means, the CDPH issued a statement.

In order for a skilled nursing facility to be allowed to close, it must provide closure plans which the Department must review and approve that fully meet health and safety standards to ensure that residents receive a health assessment and discharge notices are provided prior to transfer of residents. California Department of Public Health

The statement from Stollwood’s CEO said they were taken off the watchlist for facilities like theirs in June. But by that point, the damage had already been done not only to life but the finances and future of that portion of the campus.

Stollwood said it will continue to look out for the best interest of its residents as it ponders what to do with the space at St. John’s that will no longer be occupied by Stollwood residents.