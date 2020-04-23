Woodland nursing home with outbreak working with health department

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Gail Pope’s desperate prayers went unanswered Thursday when her uncle, Don Warren, died from COVID-19 complications.

“We pray for that every night that our families will be OK and everyone is staying safe,” Pope said. “Just a really special person.”

The 89-year-old grandfather is one of at least six people who have died due to the virus while staying at Stollwood Convalescent Hospital at St. John’s Village in Woodland.

“We have so many that are sick. It just spreads like fire,” Pope said.

The Yolo County Health Department says 33 staff members and 31 residents at the nursing home have tested positive. The county first reported the outbreak on April 13, with cases nearly doubling in just over a week.

“Nursing homes, when they do receive an outbreak of any kind, it usually does spread quickly just because of how closely they’re living together, staff interacting with multiple patients,” Yolo County spokeswoman Jenny Tan said.

Tan said the health department is working closely with the facility to step up safety precautions. Staff members are screened for symptoms and temperatures are taken before and after every shift.

They’re also isolating residents who are ill.

“Everyone who is a confirmed case is in one building and those that are doing fine are in a separate building,” Tan said. “So, staff do not cross over. So if they’re staff that’s assigned to an isolation building, then they stay there.“

As for Pope, she doesn’t lay blame. She is relying on faith that her uncle is at peace.

“I’m sure they’re trying to manage it as best as they can. It’s just something no one had any idea that would be so dramatic,” she said. “We believe that there’s a hereafter and we’ll meet again.”