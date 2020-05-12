Woodland officers injured arresting man suspected of breaking courthouse window

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department says two officers were injured Tuesday morning taking a man suspected of vandalism into custody.

Police say officers responded near Court and Second streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. after a man reportedly threw a rock through a window at the Yolo County Courthouse and tried to kick in a door.

Officers identified the man as 24-year-old Leonardo Pena, who was a parolee. Pena was holding a large piece of concrete when officers found him, police said, and would not comply with commands.

Two officers received injuries that were not life-threatening while taking Pena into custody, according to the police department.

Pena was booked into the Yolo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.