Woodland PD: Armed robber targets drive-up ATM twice within a week

Surveillance photo of a bank robber at Yolo Federal Credit Union on 266 W. Main Street in Woodland. (Photo courtesy of the Woodland Police Department)

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – Woodland Police Department and Yolo Federal Credit Union are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is responsible for two armed robberies at a drive-up ATM.

Police say that in the past week the man, described as “a light-skinned male wearing all black clothing with gloves”, robbed two different vehicles at the drive-up ATM at Yolo Federal Credit Union on West Main Street while armed with a handgun.

Yolo Federal Credit Union has offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who may have information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

If you or anyone you know may have information related to these incidents, please call Woodland Police Department at (530) 666-2411.