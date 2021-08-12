Woodland police arrest 61-year-old man in connection to June shooting at Freeman Park

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police arrested a 61-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened June 9. 

The suspect was identified as Marvin Montgomery, a Woodland resident. Montgomery is suspected of shooting someone at Freeman Park on June 9. The injured victim was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center and survived.

Police say officers saw Montgomery near East Main and East streets around 12:40 p.m. Thursday and arrested him.

He was booked into the Yolo County jail on suspicion of attempted homicide. 

